HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says there will be rain Wednesday morning as early as 4 a.m.

Rain chances are 60-percent Wednesday, but we are not expected to get as much rain as we did Tuesday.

We will have rain everyday for the next several days so make sure you keep your umbrellas nearby.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday night. The wind gust is 60 to 80 mph. Gordon is moving fast and may not be as much as a flooding threat as expected.

The tropics are getting busy. There are currently five storms in the Western Hemisphere. The National Weather Service has their eye on Tropical Storm Florence, but it looks like it poses no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

