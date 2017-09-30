HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says there is a 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday. The morning will be pretty dry but around lunchtime we could see a few sprinkles.

We will see the high temps reach 94 again on Wednesday.

We are experiencing a typical Houston summer wet weather pattern. There are rain chances every day this week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars. Heads up, on Saturday rain chances are 60 percent

David says computer models are suggesting that the Saharan dust is coming back to Houston as early as Sunday. It is too early to say how thick it will be but those with allergies may want to take caution.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is watching Subtropical Storm Debbie in the north Atlantic Ocean. Debbie has 40 mph winds and poses no threat to us at all.

The team is also watching Hurricane Hector out near Hawaii. Thankfully, it is projected to travel far south of the big island.

In the main development region that we are usually concerned about, from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico - there are no disturbances to report.

