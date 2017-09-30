HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says scattered storms could stick around Monday.

It will be 92 degrees by 12:30 p.m. There's a slight 20 percent chance for rain.

The chance for rain increases to 30 percent by Tuesday due to a cold front that has the potential to make its way to Houston.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going on right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

The hurricane center was monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea, but it has since shown no signs of development, which is great news for us.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

