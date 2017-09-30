HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we could see scattered showers this afternoon after thunderstorms rolled through earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The rain should be out of the Houston area by the later evening hours, Garner says.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry with just a slight chance for rain on Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid-90s so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

© 2018 KHOU