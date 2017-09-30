KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Tuesday night will remain warm and humid.

Temps will reach the low-90s Wednesday. By noon we should see some scattered showers across Houston. By 7 p.m. the rain should be gone.

A slight chance for scattered rain sticks around the rest of the week and through the weekend. Temps will be in the low-90s.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. David says it is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend.

Memorial Day in Houston will be a pretty good one as long as the tropical forecast holds.

