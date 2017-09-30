HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says rain chances are 40-percent Saturday but many counties should remain dry.

Temps will be in the upper-80s by noon and 92-degrees by 4 p.m.

Rain is working its way to central and southeast Texas and should increase our rain chances overnight and into Sunday.

We are experiencing a very tropical atmosphere which means there will be rain in the forecast for the next several days, so keep your umbrellas close by.

There is a 70 percent chance for rain on Sunday and Monday.

The rain will continue throughout next week as temps remain warm in the upper-80s.

The tropics are getting busy. There are currently seven systems in the Western Hemisphere.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Florence is now officially a hurricane. It is the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. Florence is a big issue for the east coast. Winds are expected to be 145 mph.

Tropical Storm number 8, likely to become Issac, is something Blake and our weather team are monitoring. There is a chance the storm can make its way to the Gulf, but it is way too far out to determine.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

