KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the heaviest rain is gone but expect isolated storms on Thursday.

The heavy downpours and flooding on Wednesday marked a new record for the wettest Fourth of July in Houston. Bush Intercontinental Airport recorded 4.19 inches of rain and other areas received a lot more.

We'll see a 40 percent chance for storms on Thursday with an afternoon high temperature of 91 degrees.

The wet weather pattern will continue on Friday and into the weekend. There's a 50 percent chance for rain on Friday and a 60 percent chance on Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low 90s.

Radar: Track the rain & storms

© 2018 KHOU