KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the scattered rain will continue for the next few days.

Heavy rain hit the Houston area this afternoon as thunderstorms moved through but things should quieten down by 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening.

On Wednesday, we'll see a 30 percent chance for storms with a high temp of 91 degrees.

A slight chance for scattered rain sticks around the rest of the week through the weekend with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. If it develops into a Tropical Depression, it could bring some rain to the Houston area on Memorial Day.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU