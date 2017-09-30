KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the scattered rain will continue for the next few days.

Heavy rain hit the Houston area this afternoon as thunderstorms moved through but things should quieten down by 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening.

On Wednesday, we'll see a 30 percent chance for storms with a high temp of 91 degrees.

A slight chance for scattered rain sticks around the rest of the week through the weekend with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. If it develops into a Tropical Depression, it could bring some rain to the Houston area on Memorial Day.

