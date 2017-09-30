KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says there's a 50 percent rain chance today across the Houston area.

As of 7 a.m. storms were already popping up in Galveston County along I-45.

Houston's chance for rain and storms increases from late morning to early afternoon.

High temps will top out around 88 today. The rest of this week will be a few degrees warmer with less of a chance for rain.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. It is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend. It will likely not have impacts on Texas.

Memorial Day in Houston will be a pretty good one as long as the tropical forecast keeps east of Houston.

