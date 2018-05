KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says there's another chance for rain and storms on Tuesday across the Houston area.

There's a 40 percent chance for isolated downpours with gusty winds. We'll have a high of 88 degrees today, although if you get some of the rain it will be a little cooler.

A slight chance for scattered rain sticks around the rest of the week through the weekend with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

There is a chance of rain on Memorial Day so plan accordingly.

