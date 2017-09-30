KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says storms are fading tonight but we could get more rain on Friday and this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s and 70s this evening. The rest of this week will be a few degrees warmer with less of a chance for rain.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. It is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend. It will likely not have impacts on Texas.

Memorial Day in Houston will be a pretty good one as long as the tropical forecast keeps east of Houston.

