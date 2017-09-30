HOUSTON — Keep your umbrella handy this Labor Day weekend as scattered showers are expected Saturday through Monday, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain on Saturday with afternoon temperatures reaching 93 degrees.

On Sunday, the rain chance jumps to 70 percent and we'll see a 60 percent chance on Monday, Labor Day.

The rain will continue throughout next week with afternoon temps staying hot in the low 90s.

There is a tropical wave the KHOU 11 weather team is watching right now. There is potential for it to develop but at this time, there's no way to know if it will develop and where it will go.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

