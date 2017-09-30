HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we'll see scattered downpours this afternoon but they should clear out by the evening hours.

There is a 60 percent chance for rain between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., but by 7 p.m. the rain chance drops to just 10 percent.

High temps will stay in the low 90s this afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Heads up! Saharan dust is blowing in from Africa. The dust is likely to arrive Sunday or Monday, making for hazy skies.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and dangerous rip currents on the east coast.

