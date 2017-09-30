HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Tuesday evening will be hot, muggy and dry.

The Saharan dust is in the process of fading out.

The next rain chance we'll see in the Houston area will be on Friday at 10 percent. There is actually a 10 percent chance of rain Friday through Monday and a 30 percent on Tuesday due to a cold front moving in.

The cold front will not make the weather cooler but instead bring in more rain.

The "feels-like" temperatures will be close to 100 degrees for majority of the week so make sure you stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. So far the cool temps in the Atlantic are suppressing any storms from forming.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

