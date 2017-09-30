HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says Tuesday evening will be dry, warm and less hazy with the Saharan dust moving out of the area.

The next rain chance we'll see in the Houston area will be on Saturday at 20 percent.

The "feels-like" temperatures will be close to 100 degrees for majority of the week so make sure you stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. So far the cool temps in the Atlantic are suppressing any storms from forming.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

