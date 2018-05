If you're hoping for rain anytime soon, don't hold your breath!

Record setting heat is possible again Tuesday with a high of 92 degrees expected.

Summer feels like it has arrived early here in the Houston area with high temps in the low- to mid-90s the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will be in the low-70s.

There's no significant chance for rain anytime soon.

We're also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is not expected to impact Texas.

