KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we passed a record high today with temperatures reaching 93 degrees. Expect more record-breaking temps Wednesday and Thursday with temps reaching the mid-90s.

The weather will be sunny and HOT for the next seven days. Make sure you drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting clothes and take breaks in the AC if you are doing any outside activities.

Tonight will be comfortable and warm. Temperatures will drop to the low-70s.

There's no significant chance for rain anytime soon.

We're also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is not expected to impact Texas.

