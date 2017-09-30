KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says high heat and dry conditions are going to continue for the next several days.

Wednesday set a record high temperature for the day at 94 degrees.

Record heat is possible again on Thursday with a high of 96 degrees expected. The old record is 95 degrees, set back in 1894, Paul says.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least. There's a very slight rain chance early next week.There is no drought in the Houston area just yet.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low-70s through the weekend.

