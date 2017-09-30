KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we will be flirting with record high temperatures Tuesday. Tomorrow's high is 92 degrees.

Tuesday morning will be pleasant with temps in the 70s but things will quickly heat up.

The temps will be in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week. There is no rain in sight.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

We're also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has given it a 40 percent (medium) chance of development. It would mostly, if not entirely, affect Florida. The system could reinforce the dry, hot weather we're experiencing here in Houston over the next week.

© 2018 KHOU