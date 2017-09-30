KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we reached record high temps Tuesday. We will continue to surpass record breaking temperatures Wednesday with a high being 95 degrees.

The weather will be sunny and HOT for the next seven days. Make sure you drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting clothes and take breaks in the AC if you are doing any outside activities.

David says there is no drought in the Houston area just yet. Thanks to the heat, the allergy index has dropped.

Tonight will be comfortable and warm. Temperatures will drop to the low-70s. Wednesday morning temps will be in the 70s and there may be some patches of fogs in the fields.

There's no significant chance for rain anytime soon.

We're also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is not expected to impact Texas.

