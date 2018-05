KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says record heat is possible again Wednesday with a high of 95 degrees expected.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least. There's a very slight rain chance early next week.

There is no drought in the Houston area just yet.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low-70s through the weekend.

