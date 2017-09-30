HOUSTON — Tuesday's morning commute could be wet and messy, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Paul said rain overnight into Tuesday morning could make for slick roads during rush hour. There's a 70-percent chance for showers Tuesday.

The rain will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low-90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Several areas of Houston saw heavy rain, the the highest rainfall total from the National Weather Service Houston showing 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island in Galveston County.

The NWS says Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Gordon is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence with winds of 70 mpg and is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

