There have been pop-up downpours in downtown Houston this afternoon but the rain will move out by 9 p.m., says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner

Temps are expected to top out at 94 degrees on Friday but be aware of haze as a result of Saharan dust coming our way, which could cause allergies to flare.

Good news! The dust is stopping any major systems from developing in the Gulf.

As the temps remain in the mid-90s, remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

This weekend will be dry and sunny with high temps at 95 degrees and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Our next big rain chances will come around the 4th of July.

