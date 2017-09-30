HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the showers will continue for the next several hours in the Houston area.

The rain should end by 10 p.m. but in the meantime, keep an umbrella handy and watch out for street flooding.

On Thursday, there is a 40 percent chance for storms with a high temperature of 94 degrees.

We are experiencing a typical Houston summer wet weather pattern. There are rain chances for the rest of this week and through the weekend, so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars.

On Saturday, we'll see a 60 percent chance for storms and on Sunday we'll see a 20 percent chance.

Computer models are suggesting that the Saharan dust is coming back to Houston as early as Sunday. It is too early to say how thick it will be but those with allergies may want to take caution.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is watching Subtropical Storm Debbie in the north Atlantic Ocean. Debbie has 40 mph winds and poses no threat to us at all.

The team is also watching Hurricane Hector out near Hawaii. Thankfully, it is projected to travel far south of the big island.

In the main development region that we are usually concerned about, from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico - there are no disturbances to report.

© 2018 KHOU