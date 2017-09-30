HOUSTON — Rain is moving out of the Houston area Monday night, but we could see more storms overnight into Tuesday morning, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Garner says another round of storms is expected early Tuesday, which could make for a wet morning commute.

The rain will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low-90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Garner shared live updates on the forecast on Facebook on Monday.

On Monday, the highest rainfall total from the NWS Houston showed 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Gordon is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico. Garner says this storm is not expected to directly impact Houston.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence with winds of 70 mpg and is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

