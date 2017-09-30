KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says rain in the Houston area will continue through Friday evening.

Paul says we'll see heavy rain in some spots this evening and a second line of storms will move through the area around 4 a.m. Saturday.

However, the rain will clear out by Saturday afternoon.

Temps will reach the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday before the real heat moves in. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with no chance for rain.

High temperatures in the low-90s are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

