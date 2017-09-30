KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we'll get some downpours later tonight but the heaviest rain will come Wednesday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to move through the Houston area around 4 a.m. and the rain will stick around for most of the day on Wednesday, July 4th.

Don't cancel your evening plans though, the rain should clear out by 5:30 p.m.

The 7-day forecast shows rain chances for the next several days so make sure you keep a close eye on our radars.

Afternoon temperatures will be back in the 90s on Thursday.

