KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the hot temperatures will likely remain until the end of the week. With the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, it is very likely we will get some rain this weekend, which will make the temperatures drop.

Craft says the rain is needed in some parts of town, especially southwest of Houston, where we are starting to get into drought-like conditions.

There is a 20 percent rain chance Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will increase Friday through Monday.

The Houston area could get four to five inches of rain this weekend.

There is a zero percent chance this storm will develop over the next two days. There is a 20 percent of development the next five days.

Rain chances are 90 percent for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad. Monday our rain chances are 80 percent.

