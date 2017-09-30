KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says temperatures should be in the high 70s or low 80s when you wake up Monday morning but it will quickly get into the 90s by the afternoon.

Monday's high temperature will be 93 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

It's going to feel like it's 100 degrees so please stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car.

There is no rain in the forecast today after a very wet week last week.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain most days this week, with a 30 percent chance Wednesday, according to Blake.

