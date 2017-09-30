HOUSTON — The rain is expected to stick around the Houston area for the next several hours but should move out by this evening.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the rain will be out of Houston around 7 p.m. But don't put your umbrella away because another round of storms is expected on Tuesday.

The rain will last the rest of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will stay high in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Garner shared live updates on the forecast on Facebook on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers counties until 3:45 p.m. as heavy rains move along the coast.

We received numerous reports about impassable roads in Galveston and Chambers counties. Highest total from the NWS Houston is 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.

Beach patrol says they are putting up red flags to warn swimmers of dangerous conditions. So far, they are not bringing in guard towers.

The rest of the Houston area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Monday. The weather service said widespread 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected with isolated totals of 8 inches possible.

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the area from midnight TONIGHT through Monday afternoon. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches is possible. Keep the rain in mind for your holiday plans #houwx #glswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/SPKms87mJD — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 2, 2018

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Gordon is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence which is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

