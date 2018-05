KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says heavy rain will continue into Tuesday and light showers will last through the week.

There is an 80 percent chance for rain in the Houston area this evening and a 50 percent chance for more thunderstorms on Tuesday, especially on the west side of Houston.

There's just a slight chance for showers the rest of this week.

Afternoon temperatures will remain hot near the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

