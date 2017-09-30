HOUSTON — Scattered showers are expected this weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

There is a 60-percent chance for rain on Saturday and a 30-percent chance on Sunday.

Paul says we can expect some heavy downpours Saturday, but these are not expected to last all day. Most of the rain should move out by Saturday evening, Paul said.

A 30- to 40-percent rain chance sticks around for the beginning of next week.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

© 2018 KHOU