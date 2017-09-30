KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says showers and thunderstorms are developing to the north and northwest of the Houston area Sunday.

A thunderstorm producing prolific lightning near Tomball is moving north and will affect the backside of The Woodlands (Creekside, Indian Springs, Sterling Ridge) as well as areas near Magnolia soon. pic.twitter.com/CXEna8SlHj — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) May 20, 2018

Those showers could affect the downtown area later Sunday.

There have been some heavy downpours across The Woodlands and Conroe area toward Huntsville.

There was not a ton of rain inside the Beltway early Sunday, but a smattering of sprinkles in Jersey Village.

Headed toward Porter, there could also be some rain. Some of these downpours could contain some lightning.

None of these storms are expected to be severe, but follow KHOU 11 on Facebook in case any of this changes.

Blake says there is a cold front working its way to Texas. The front will stall out by the time it gets to Houston, but we could experience some scattered showers in our area next week. Rain chances are 20 to 30 percent Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least.

