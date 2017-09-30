Rain is diminshing Tuesday night, but it could return Wednesday thru Thursday, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Temps are currently in the high-70s. It will remain cloudy, but the sun is definitely trying to show its face.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Matagorda & Wharton counties, according to the National Weather Service.

In the last 48 hours we have received about 2 to 3 inches of rain. Beaumont has not been so lucky. Their rain total is about 11 inches.

David Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Thursday. Our weather team will continue to keep you up to date on any flash flood watches and street flooding.

Periods of rain, some locally heavy, are possible today thru Thursday. Intense rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flooding issues. However if rainfall is spread out over time w/ lower rain rates, it would be well handled. Stay tuned for updates #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/k7dbYOE4Mq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 18, 2018

Good news! Friday the rain chances are expected to go back to normal. The weekend is looking hot and muggy with a 20 percent chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

Flash Flood Watch area til 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

