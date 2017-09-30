The rain has cooled temperatures in the Houston area, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

It was 81 degrees Friday evening at Hobby Airport, where it rained half an inch in just five minutes, David says. That equates to six inches per hour.

There have been reports of street flooding as thunderstorms moved through the Houston area.

There is a 30 percent rain chance on Friday and a 40 percent chance on Saturday until it increases to 90 percent on Sunday.

With the rain will come cooler temperatures with an afternoon high of 79 degrees on Sunday and an overnight low of 73 degrees.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is closely monitoring the disturbance developing in the tropics.

The system is expected to remain weak through Friday but could turn into a stronger storm this weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how the system will develop now that it is in the Gulf of Mexico, so stay with KHOU.com and social media pages for the latest.

The heaviest rain is expected to come through Sunday into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday afternoon the disturbance had moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

High winds are keeping the disturbance weak but that could change over the next several days.

There is still a zero percent chance this storm will develop over the next 48 hours. There is a 10 percent of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner says whatever this disturbance becomes, it is likely it will head toward Texas. Although it seems the disturbance is getting weak, we can't completely write it off.

READ: Tropical disturbance has 10-percent chance of developing

HURRICANE CENTRAL: Track tropical weather and get prepared

© 2018 KHOU