HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be a warm evening as scattered storms clear out of the Houston area.

There is a 20 percent chance for rain on Friday with an afternoon high temperature of 95 degrees.

The weekend will be cloudy with a slight rain chance and high temps in the mid 90s.

Scattered storms will stick around next week. The rain chances will increase to 60 percent by Thursday.

Afternoon temps will stay hot in the 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic but it poses no threat to the U.S. Ernesto will move across the north Atlantic.

The hurricane center is monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea.

This has a 20 percent of chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Our meteorologist will monitor this weather pattern over the next several days and keep you updated with any new developments.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU