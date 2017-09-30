KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the rain is moving out of the Houston area and it should be a quiet evening.

Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s and 70s.

There is a 40 percent chance for storms on Thursday with an afternoon high temp of 90 degrees.

A slight chance for scattered rain sticks around the rest of the week and through the weekend. Temps will be in the low-90s.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. It is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend. It will likely not have impacts on Texas.

Memorial Day in Houston will be a pretty good one as long as the tropical forecast keeps east of Houston.

