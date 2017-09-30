HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the rain chances lower Sunday but we can still expect to see some scattered showers.

Starting Sunday temps will be in the low to mid-90s all week long. There is s 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday, which is the first day of school for a few local districts.

Computer models are suggesting that the Saharan dust is coming back to Houston as early as Sunday. It is too early to say how thick it will be but those with allergies may want to take caution.

© 2018 KHOU