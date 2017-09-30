HOUSTON — On Sunday, the rain chance jumps to 60 percent and we'll see a 60 percent chance on Monday, Labor Day, KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said.

The rain will continue throughout next week with afternoon temps staying hot in the low 90s. Blake says we can see a total of one to five inches of rain in some areas over the next five days.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a disturbance near Turks and Caicos. The disturbance is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico. The chances of development are 40 percent.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence which is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

