HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the rain will clear out by Wednesday evening and more rain isn't expected in the Houston area for the next few days

For the rest of this week and into the weekend, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s.

There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday and on Monday. Our biggest chance for rain will be on Tuesday with a 40 percent chance.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. We're tracking a system in the north Atlantic. The system has a 40 percent chance of developing but it is no threat to the U.S.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

