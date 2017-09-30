HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the weather is beautiful across the Houston area after some expected downpours Sunday afternoon.

Expect it to stay that way overnight before rain chances pick back up Monday.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain everyday this week until Friday so keep your umbrellas close. Blake says we are experiencing a typical summer weather pattern.

Temps are expected to reach the mid to upper-90s all week long.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way toward the southeast coast of Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Hawaii. There has been catastrophic flooding on the big island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Some areas have already received 30 inches of rain.

The KHOU Weather team is tracking the storm and believes it will avoid landfall as it continues to weaken and move along the islands.

© 2018 KHOU