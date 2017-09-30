HOUSTON — After scattered downpours this afternoon, the rain should clear out for the rest of the evening, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner

We're looking at just a 10 percent rain chance in the Houston area by 7 p.m. with temperatures in the 80s.

Radar was pretty quiet Friday evening, KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said.

There was only a handful of small showers around the area, mostly toward southwest Montgomery County but nothing severe, according to Paul.

At 90 degrees, it was actually a bit below normal temps in Houston, a nice change for July weather.

The tropics are also quiet, partly due to the dust blowing in from Africa, Paul said

There is a 30 percent chance for rain on Saturday as temperatures reach a high of 95 degrees.

Sunday and the beginning of next week will be dry with no chance for rain and partly cloudy skies.

The Saharan dust is likely to arrive Sunday or Monday, making for hazy skies.

