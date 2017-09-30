HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it will be a quiet evening after storms moved into the Houston area earlier on Thursday.

There is a chance for rain in the forecast every day for the next six days.

Labor Day weekend may be a wet one with a 50- to 60-percent rain chance through Monday. Temps are expected to be in the low-90s.

There is a tropical wave the KHOU 11 weather team is watching right now. There is potential for it to develop but at this time, there's no way to know if it will develop and where it will go.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

