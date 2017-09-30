KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we could see some sprinkles this evening but nothing to cancel plans over. Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s throughout the night.

Good news! The south breeze coming from the Gulf is lowering the pollen count.

Wednesday will be warm. It is possible we could see temps reach the 90s. Thursday will see similar conditions.

Friday will begin to cloud up again. Rain chances are at 40 percent. Saturday we will get even more rain. If you have any Cinco de Mayo plans make sure you plan accordingly. David says we could see some street flooding.

The weather on Sunday will be nicer with winds out of the north and no rain. Temps Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

