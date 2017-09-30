HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it will be a little less humid but still hot Thursday.

Your morning low Thursday is 75 degrees. There could be a few patches of fog in open areas in the morning.

The high for Thursday and Friday will be 98 degrees, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check your backseats.

Some ares of Houston will experience low air quality, so be careful when you are outdoors.

Expect it to be hot and humid through the weekend.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday, but the rain chances really build back up Monday, Paul says. By the middle of next week, rain chances go up to 60 percent.

