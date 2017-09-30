KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Tuesday evening will continue to remain warm and dry. Temps will cool of to the mid-60s as we reach the overnight hours.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot with an afternoon high temperature of 90 degrees.

Conditions will be similar for much of the week with hot temps near the 90s and overnight lows in the low-70s.

Saturday and Sunday we will see a lot more humidity. David says be prepared to sweat this weekend because temperatures will be in the 90s.

Sunday a very slight rain chance returns, and on Monday there's a 30 percent rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees but it will remain warm and muggy overall.

