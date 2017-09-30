KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we will get a few showers Tuesday night but the rian won't be heavy enough to cause street flooding.

The flash flood watch that was in effect is now over.

In the last 48 hours we have received about 2 to 3 inches of rain. Beaumont has not been so lucky. Their rain total is about 11 inches. Corpus Christi got hit pretty hard as well.

David Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Thursday. We could see scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. It is possible we could get a flash flood warning tomorrow that will last about a hour or two. Our weather team will continue to keep you up to date on any street floodings.

Good news! Friday the rain chances are expected to go back to normal. The weekend is looking hot and muggy with a 20 percent chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

