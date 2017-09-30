HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Houston's northern counties are getting hammered with rain at the moment. The radar is showing strong thunderstorms in areas like Conroe and Magnolia.

Temps are already in the low-90s area wide.

There is a small shower that is expected to pass through the loop soon.

Brazoria and Matagorda counties are experiencing some light to moderate thunderstorms.

Blake highly suggest you keep your umbrellas handy. The weather pattern will be off and on today but nothing too severe.

There's a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday. Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

