KHOU Meteorologist Brooks Garner says Tuesday will be hot. Overnight dry air is making its way towards Houston.

Temperatures will be in the mid to low-90s tomorrow with no rain chances in sight.

Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car too.

High temps will be in the mid to upper-90s as we approach the 4th of July.

There is 30 percent chance on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance on Thursday.

