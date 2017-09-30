It will be a hot and dry afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s and no chance for rain, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews

Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car too.

There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and this weekend will be dry with no rain expected.

High temps will stay in the mid to upper-90s as we approach the 4th of July.

Independence Day will be hot with light showers possible.

